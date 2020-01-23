GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The stakes are high... well, the fries are high and the party is on for Saturday!

HopCat is celebrating 12 years since opening the originally downtown Grand Rapids location with their annual fry eating contest.

This year, the restaurant will have a lineup of rare beers and free (yes, FREE) Cosmik fries for everyone from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Jan. 25. This is happening at any of the locations.

The annual fry eating contest starts up at 3 p.m.

The person who can eat the most of 2 pounds of Cosmik fries in six minutes will win a $500 HopCat gift card and some swag. The second place winner will get a $100 HopCat gift card and third place will get a $25 gift card.

13 ON YOUR SIDE's resident foodies James Starks and Dave Kaechele spent an afternoon at the downtown Grand Rapids HopCat location to try their hands, and bellies, at the fry eating contest. They took down as many fries a they could in about 4 minutes. See who came out on top!

Also on Saturday, HopCat will announce some new feature items and add the Funnel Cake fries to the dessert menu.

HopCat Rare & Special available at HopCat - get it before it's gone forr... rrrrever! See the list below to see what we will be tapping this Saturday at our 12th Anniversary Party!

