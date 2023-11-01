Hudsonville Ice Cream introduces 3 new ice cream bars

The West Michigan ice cream company has three new flavors in ice cream bar form just in time for the summer months.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOLLAND, Michigan — Hudsonville Ice Cream is adding a new product line of novelty ice cream bars just in time for the summer months.

The family-owned, Holland-based company is introducing three new flavors or ice cream bars which are out in stores today.

The new flavors include: Salted Caramel, Strawberry Shortcake and Vanilla Milk Chocolate.

"Our new ice cream bars are the result of listening to our devoted fans," said Rob Heider, Chief Marketing Officer at Hudsonville Ice Cream. "Our fan-favorite ice cream recipe made with real ingredients has remained largely unchanged since 1926, and we're thrilled to bring that same great Hudsonville quality to ice cream bar lovers."

The new ice cream bars will be available at select grocery stores around the country and will cost between $4.88 and $5.49 for a pack of four bars.

You can find a store that sells the bars here.

Hudsonville Salted Caramel Ice Cream Bar

Salted Caramel is salted caramel-flavored ice cream with a swirl of salted caramel, dipped in a milk chocolate coating.

Hudsonville Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Bar

The Strawberry Shortcake has strawberry ice cream with yellow cake pieces, dipped in a white chocolate coating.

Hudsonville Vanilla Milk Ice Cream Bar

Vanilla Milk Chocolate is vanilla ice cream dipped in a milk chocolate shell.

The new ice cream bars come on the heels of Hudsonville's partnership with Little Debbie in 2021 and 2022, which included 11 Little Debbie inspired flavors of ice cream and a Nutty Bars Ice Cream Bar.

See the entire catalogue of Hudsonville Ice Cream flavors here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.