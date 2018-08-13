HUDSONVILLE, Mich. - Ice cream lovers rejoice! Hudsonville Ice Cream just announced their newest Michigan Artisan Collection Flavor: Sweetie-licious Pie Surprise.

The creamery partnered with Sweetie-licious to create a chocolate ice cream filled with filling from their popular Cherry, Blueberry, Raspberry Pie.

This flavor will be available at select scoop shops across the state beginning Friday, Aug. 17. For a complete list of where you can find it, click here.

The 13 ON YOUR SIDE Morning News team got to sample some of the new flavor Monday morning and no one was disappointed.

Hudsonville is expected to announce a third Michigan Artisan Collection Flavor in September.

