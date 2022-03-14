Hudsonville Ice Cream hosting job fair, giving away free ice cream for a year

The popular Michigan-based ice cream maker is giving away a pint of ice cream to anyone who applies for a job.

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Hudsonville Ice Cream is holding a career fair for ice cream lovers and one lucky applicant could walk away with a year of free ice cream.

The Michigan-based ice cream maker is hiring over 25 different positions in several different departments. Many of the jobs start at or above $20 an hour.

Read about the details of the different career opportunities at Hudsonville here.

“We hear from people all the time who tell us that making and tasting ice cream is their dream job. Now, you can make your childhood dream come true by joining us and building your career at Hudsonville,” said Scott Johnson, Director of Human Resources at Hudsonville Ice Cream.

“We’re hosting this in-person hiring event to allow applicants to connect with our incredible team of manufacturing professionals and learn about all the benefits of building their career at Hudsonville—all while also being treated to free ice cream and the chance to win big with a golden ticket that entitles your family to free ice cream for a whole year,” Johnson added.

The career fair will take place on Saturday, March 19 from 8 a.m. to noon at the company's corporate office at 730 Chicago Drive in Holland.

Anyone who fills out an application will walk away with a free pint of ice cream and be entered to win free ice cream for a year.

