HOLLAND, Mich. - If you love Hudonsville Ice Cream and Bowerman's blueberry donuts, you're in for a real treat.

The family-owned, Michigan-based creamery revealed the first of their newest Michigan Artisan Collection flavors Monday, July 23 -- Bowerman's Blueberry Donut.

According to Hudsonville Ice Cream, the batch will be small but mighty. It is made up of Hudsonville's traditional vanilla ice cream with a Michigan blueberry swirl and chunks of blueberry donut straight from Bowerman Blueberries, located in Holland.

“Bowerman’s Blueberry Donut was an immediate favorite in our testing process,” said Morgan Craig, flavor development scientist with Hudsonville Ice Cream. “Not only did the blueberry donut pieces pop when mixed with our ice cream, but we’re tapping into a flavor strongly associated with Michigan."

The Bowerman’s Blueberry Donut flavor will be available on Tuesday, July 24, when Hudsonville Ice Cream hosts a birthday celebration for the City of Detroit. The event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Cadillac Square, with Jay Towers and other radio personalities from local iHeartRadio stations set to appear. More details about the event can be found at here.

If getting to Detroit isn't an option on Tuesday, the new flavor will be available in limited quantities at select scoop shops across the state beginning the week of July 30. It's expected to sell out quickly, so move fast!

Where to find Bowerman’s Blueberry Donut:

Banana Boat, 3721 Corunna Rd, Flint, 48532

Captain Sundae—Holland North, 365 Douglas Ave., Holland, 49424

Captain Sundae—Holland South, 247 W 40th St., Holland, 49423

Carie’s Caboose, 287 E. State St., Montrose, 48457

Cosmic Candy Co., 168 S. Hancock, Pentwater, 49449

Frosty Boy of Cascade, 6886 Cascade Rd. SE Grand Rapids, 49546

Frosty Boy Kalamazoo, 5030 Gull Rd., Kalamazoo, 49048

Jaami's Ice Cream & Treats, 592 Cass St, Frankenmuth, 48734

Jersey Junction, 651 Croswell Ave. SE, East Grand Rapids, 49506

Mootown Ice Cream & Dessert Shoppe, 2461 Russell St., Detroit, 48207

Norm’s Ice Cream Shop, 350 N 3rd Ave., Fruitport, 49415

Norm’s Ice Cream Shop North Muskegon, 80 N. Causeway Rd., North Muskegon, 49445

Ottawa Beach General Store, 2256 Ottawa Beach Rd, Holland, 49424

Sadie’s Ice Cream Parlor, Grand Hotel, 1891 Cadotte Ave, Mackinac Island, 49757

The Parlour of Jackson, 1401 Daniel Rd., Jackson, 49202

The Sweet Tooth of Marine City, 312 S. Water St., Marine City, 48039

Hudsonville Ice Cream had even more good news Monday, stating the Michigan Artisan Collection will feature three flavors in total, with the other two flavors set to be announced later this year.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

