Hudsonville Ice Cream is partnering with South Haven-based Sherman's Ice Cream to continue production of its decades-old recipes.

In 2019, Sherman's Ice Cream kept its shop open but stopped producing its classic recipes. Hudsonville announced on Friday that they will start making the flavors for the 2020 season that made Sherman's a fan favorite.

“Sherman’s has a rich family heritage with a strong local loyalty, much like Hudsonville, so we are happy to partner with them to continue that legacy,” said Bob Eisenman, owner of Sherman’s Ice Cream from 1989-2019.

Sherman's started as a dairy in 1916 and started producing ice cream in the 1950s.

"The longevity of Sherman’s in South Haven is special—the retail location opened in 1958 when cones were sold for $.05," a press release said.

“Sherman’s has built a notable reputation for its old-fashioned ice cream, creating flavors that have become a staple part of summer in our region, and we wanted to make sure fans of this brand continue to enjoy their favorite flavors next summer,” said CJ Ellens, an owner of Hudsonville Ice Cream.

Hudsonville will start producing Sherman's Ice Cream recipes next year.

