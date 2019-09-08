GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The location of the former Russo's International Market on Fulton Street that closed in May of 2018 has a new tenant.

Pind Indian Cuisine is moving into the location at 241 West Fulton St. and has a five year lease, according to a press release from NAI Wisinski of West Michigan, a commercial real estate firm.

Russo's International Market recently announced its 29th Street location is closing in September.

Pind Indian Cuisine will serve authentic Indian food with ingredients made from scratch, according to the press release.

“The spices and herbs that go into making these dishes add a distinctive taste and color that will leave you satisfied and have you coming back for more,” Manny Singh, the owner and operator of Pind Indian Cuisine said.

Aside from authentic Indian cuisine, the restaurant will also offer dishes to appease everyone's appetite and dietary needs. They will serve gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian dishes.

Singh currently owns two other restaurants in Virginia, but he chose to open a restaurant in Grand Rapids "because of the rapid growth the city is experiencing," he said.

The restaurant is expected to open within the next five weeks.

