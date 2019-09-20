GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An East Hills burger and hot dog joint will soon close their doors.

Jonny B'z has been serving Grand Rapids for nearly a decade. They opened their original location in 2010 at 638 Wealthy St., which is now home to Mokaya. According to a Facebook post, the restaurant's move to a larger location across the street several years ago led to a shift in success.

"When the opportunity presented itself to move to a larger space, it just seemed to make sense. But like New Coke sometimes you shouldn't mess with what works, and we did," the restaurant wrote in a Facebook post.

The restaurant will close on Sept. 30. But, the owners reportedly already have plans for a new restaurant, Royals, which is set to open in December. The new restaurant will have many of the current burger and hot dog favorites, according to the Facebook post.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.