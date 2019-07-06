GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While most kids are jumping for joy as summer break nears, others are facing anxiety as they don't know where their next meal is coming from. Luckily Chartwells K12 is offering programs to help keep kids fed during the summer.

Many area schools are feeding students all summer long and you don't have to live near a school to participate. As long as you're under 18 years old you can show up and eat.

There are three easy ways to find a food site:

Text "Food" to 877-877. It will ask for your zip code and give you the name, address and timeline based on your location. Visit Michigan.gov/MeetUpEatUp. Visit your school's website or call the foodservice office for information.

Chef Jennifer Brower from Chartwells K12 brought a few examples of what kids can enjoy during the summer.

Macho Nacho Turkey Bowl:

Ingredients:

Cilantro

Brown rice

Red quinoa

Fresh cilantro

Lime

Seasoned ground turkey

Shredded cheddar

Fresh pico

Scallion garnish

Philly Beef Wrap:

Ingredients:

Chilled sandwich

Roast beef

Wheat tortilla

Sauteed peppers & onions

Cream cheese/herbed spread

Lettuce

Tomato

Bulgur Tabbouleh with Pita points & Raita Sauce to dip

