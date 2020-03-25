GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Community Action is hosting a food drive Thursday, March 25 to help low-income families who are struggling to buy food during the coronavirus pandemic.

The food drive will be held at the State of Michigan Department of Human Services office in Grand Rapids from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Their address is 121 Franklin St. SE.

The event will assist more than 900 families in need. Those families will receive more than 50 pounds of food, including fresh fruit, vegetables, pasta and meat.

In an effort to comply with the health recommendations from the state and national health officials, recipients are asked to enter from Jefferson Street and remain in their cars with their trunks open to accept the food donations.

Under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay at home order, all non-essential businesses are ordered to close through April 13, but food distribution sites are exempt.

RELATED: Michigan's stay at home order: What am I allowed to do?

“This distribution is one-way KCCA is responding to this public health crisis and is helping to ensure our under-served populations have access to fresh and healthy food,” said KCCA Director Susan Cervantes.

Here is a list of food pantries still offering its services during the stay-at-home order.

Related Video:

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.