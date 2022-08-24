Charcuterie Challenge pits 5 contestants against each other at Kentwood Farmers Market

Five challengers will face off to produce the best charcuterie board they can with food purchased from the Kentwood Farmers Market.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Farmers Market is hosting its second annual Charcuterie Challenge on Thursday.

The competition will pit five challengers against one another to create the best charcuterie board they can.

A charcuterie is a traditional French method of preparing and assembling an assortment of meats, cheeses, veggies and other items.

Competitors will get $25 to spend on food from the farmers market and they will have 30 minutes to prepare their boards from the food they purchased.

“We’re excited to have this fun event return to the Kentwood Farmers Market for a second year,” Kentwood Farmers Market Manager Kristina Colby said. “This is a great way for local competitors to show off their talents and the wonderful food offered at the farmers market. Attendees can expect another action-packed competition full of creativity and beautiful charcuterie board displays.”

In addition to the Charcuterie Challenge, the Kentwood Farmers Market will have 20 vendors selling fresh produce, cheese, honey, jam, bread and more. Another local vendor will also be selling handmade charcuterie boards and wood décor items. The Sanse Filipino Cuisine food truck will also be at the farmers market.

The market is open from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and is located behind Kentwood City Hall, 4900 Breton Ave. SE.

The Charcuterie Challenge will take place from 5 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. and the completed charcuterie boards will be on display until the market closes.

More information about the Kentwood Farmers Market is available at KentwoodFarmersMarket.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.