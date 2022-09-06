Annual Kentwood Food Truck Festival returns Sept. 17

The festival is offering over 30 vendors, live music and a beer and wine tent. A food drive will also be held to restock the shelves of the Little Free Pantry.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The annual Kentwood Food Truck Festival is returning in September, with over 30 vendors ready to showcase the diverse restaurants that call Kentwood home.

The festival is free to attend and will highlight food vendors alongside live music and a beer and wine tent. It is brought to the community by a partnership between the city and GR8 Food Trucks, which aims to feature local food trucks.

“Kentwood’s Food Truck Festival gives residents a unique opportunity to enjoy great food, build community and support local small businesses, all at one event,” said Alan Tomlinson, president of GR8 Food Trucks. “We encourage community members to come join the fun.”

Kentwood food trucks like Arcane Pizza, Fire and Rice, Lazy Man BBQ, Ohana Hawaiian Ice and more are participating.

In addition to the festivities, the event will hold a food drive to support Little Free Pantry, which was started in 2017 to support the community. Festivalgoers are encouraged to bring canned goods to donate to the food drive.

“We look forward to celebrating the last few days of summer with this community-favorite event,” said Val Romeo, Kentwood Parks and Recreation director.

The festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Kent District Library branch on Breton Avenue. It runs from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Live music kicks off with The Decades at 11 a.m.

For a full list of participating food trucks and performing artists, click here.

