One of West Michigan's biggest food truck festivals returns to Kentwood

The City of Kentwood will be hosting its sixth annual Food Truck Festival on Saturday, June 10.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Loosen your belts and get your napkins ready. One of the largest food truck festivals in West Michigan is about to take place.

On Saturday, June 10, the Richard Root Branch of the Kent District Library will host the Kentwood Food Truck Festival from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"It's a great event. We have upwards of 30 plus food trucks. They're all different types of cuisine. We have thousands of people come out. There will be live music, a beer tent, and just a great, great atmosphere to come enjoy," said Spencer McKellar who serves as Kentwood's lead recreation program coordinator.

"It's seeing people try different types of food that they might not have ever thought to try, but they're like 'You know what? I'm here. I see that. I don't even know how to say that, but I'm going to eat it. I'm going to try it.' That's my favorite part of the event."

McKellar says events like the Food Truck Festival, Bark at the Park, and the upcoming Fourth of July celebration are one of his favorite things about Kentwood.

"With free events like this, it's just so accessible for everyone in our community. There's no cost to get in. There's no prohibitive measures or anything like that. Everybody comes. Everybody has a good time. They get to have that fellowship and have fun with each other," he said.

If you can't attend the Kentwood Food Truck Festival this time around, they'll be hosting another one on Saturday, September 9.

