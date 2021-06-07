Kids Cook Real Food Snack Challenge encourages kids to make their own healthy snacks this summer

This free, virtual offering teaches kiddos to be self-sufficient in the kitchen.

Lots of West Michigan summer camps are returning to in-person programming, but that's not the only option. The "Kids Cook Real Food Snack Challenge" is totally free, and totally virtual.

13 ON YOUR SIDE's Meredith TerHaar spoke with founder Katie Kimball and her daughter Leah to learn more. The "Kids Cook Real Food" founder created this virtual summer offering to help kids become self-sufficient in the kitchen when it comes to creating healthy summer snacks.

The challenge begins on June 21 and runs through June 25. It will be live on Facebook and completely free. To register your kids, click here.

Here is the recipe Leah made during the story!

Peanut Butter Kisses

Ingredients:

1 part natural peanut butter (or any nut or seed butter)

1 part honey

2 parts unsweetened shredded coconut

Optional: mini chocolate chips

In the clip we used 1/3 cup peanut butter, 1/3 cup honey, 2/3 cup coconut to make about a dozen balls.

Instructions:

Mix to uniform and roll into balls. Add additional coconut if needed to form shapes (if the PB is too runny).

Optional: Roll balls in fun add-ons like flax seed, sesame seeds, chopped nuts, coconut, sunflower seeds...

Refrigerate for a cool treat or store on the countertop; lasts as long as the peanut butter would last!

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.