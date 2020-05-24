Lakeshore Food Club to give away fresh produce

From 9 to 11 a.m., members of the LFC will be handing out USDA Farm to Families Fresh Produce boxes at the Mason County Fairgrounds.

LUDINGTON, Mich. — Fresh produce is a Michigan staple in the springtime, but with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic some families may find it hard to get their hands on some. The Lakeshore Food Club (LFC) is hoping to help those who can’t easily get fresh produce in their community on Wednesday, May 27.

From 9 to 11 a.m., members of the LFC will be handing out USDA Farm to Families Fresh Produce boxes at the Mason County Fairgrounds.

“We are extremely excited to bring this opportunity to Mason County residents and families that are struggling during this crisis,” said O’Nealya Gronstal, Executive Director of the Lakeshore Food Club. “I first learned about this on Saturday from Ray Janish and we have been working hard on the logistics of making this happen in such a short time.”

Each food box will contain one pound of strawberries, three pounds of onions, cabbage, cucumbers and five pounds of each potatoes and apples. Pick up will be entirely non-contact, and boxes will be placed in each car drive-through style. Those picking up boxes are asked to enter the fairgrounds via the US10 entrance.

“We are trying to make this as safe as possible for everyone involved. We are asking that everyone stays in their car and to be aware that there may be long lines,” Gronstal said.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE: