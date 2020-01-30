GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Rock Dandeneau is a veteran in the Grand Rapids culinary industry. He currently runs Taste Buds-Connect Kitchen but is probably more known as the head behind "Pressed in Time" food truck.

It's Dandeneau's newest venture, The Brunch Lounge, that will may be his greatest test yet as the Heartside neighborhood of Grand Rapids does not have many dining options. The Brunch Lounge's grand opening was earlier this month.

"There were a lot of restaurants that had been in the space before," Dandeneau said. "There's not a lot of breakfast places downtown and we thought being a street away from Studio Park and we thought we'd open a breakfast place for the people living in the area."

He's right. There is increased foot traffic in the area due to the revitalization of Division Avenue downtown in the form of new, re-purposed apartment buildings, new restaurants and attractions nearby such as Studio Park located on Ionia Avenue.

The menu at Brunch Lounge features your typical breakfast and lunch items you may find at other restaurants. The brunch offerings is where Rock's staff truly shines.

"That's where we can add all of our creativity in there," he explained. "It's where can target to all different kinds markets and likes."

Whether you're in the mood for breakfast, lunch or you can't decide so you go the brunch route, The Brunch Lounge will have something for you. They're located at 122 Division Ave. in Grand Rapids.

RELATED VIDEO:

Check out other Let's Eat adventures in West Michigan:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.