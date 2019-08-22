KENTWOOD, Mich. — Vincent McIntosh may be the youngest business owner in West Michigan. The 22-year old just also happens to be the man in charge at Irie Kitchen. Upon walking inside, you immediately feel a relaxed Caribbean vibe with the reggae music playing overhead. Look behind that counter and you'll likely see McIntosh himself in the kitchen cooking meals for his customers.

"In Caribbean culture...in Jamaican culture...if you want to learn how to make something you just have to get in the kitchen," he said. "Pops taught me how to cook. My mom taught me how to cook. I literally grew up in the kitchen."

McIntosh was born in the State but his parents have Caribbean heritage. "Jerk" chicken or goat is a typical Caribbean dish. The term jerk refers to a slow method of cooking with certain seasoning. This slow method maximizes and enhances the flavor of the meat.

"That's a type of slow barbecue and roasting," he explained. "You're asking for really tender and flavorful food that way."

If you're not a fan of spicy food, worry not. They offer other items as well such as plantains, roti and even beef patties as well. Whether it's mild or spicy, you're sure to find something you'll like when you taste the riddim at Irie Kitchen.

