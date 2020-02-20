GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — For nearly a decade Maru Sushi & Grill has both set and raised the bar when it comes to Asian/Japanese cuisine in West Michigan. Maru credits is longtime success in creating dishes that customers return back for.

"Pushing out dishes that are nice and simple but have a recognizable feel to them," head chef Michael Robertson said. "Making something that people will always enjoy."

Some of those recognizable dishes include the sexy bacon or the crouching tiger. Or you can try some of the newer or nontraditional offerings like the crab rangoon dip which is almost like a deconstructed crab rangoon (yes it is just as good).

There are some stranger items on the menu ama ebi which translates from Japanese to sweet shrimp. The dish includes raw shrimp marinated with both soy sauce and mirin. It also comes with shrimp heads...deep fried with ponzu sauce. That's right. Deep. Fried. Shrimp. Heads. I will admit that this is a bit adventurous for most people and the shrimp heads have a very unique taste. It's also not for everyone. If the shrimp heads are not for you, rest easy.

"We're one-hundred percent willing to find something for you," Robertson said. "We'll do anything to make it comfortable and easy for you."

Maru Sushi & Grill

Whatever it is you choose to order from Maru, be sure to call ahead. They routinely are at capacity and reservations are made weeks in advance. If you don't mind eating at home, you can always order your meal online and pick it up at the restaurant. Do yourself the favor, make the reservation and enjoy the ambiance of Maru.

For more information visit https://www.marusushi.com/

