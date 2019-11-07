GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - There is something for everyone at the Downtown Market in Grand Rapids, including delicious Vietnamese food.

James Starks and Dave Kaechele took a trip to the market to check out Pho 616.

There are noodles, meat and tons of flavor. The restaurant has other traditional Vietnamese dishes too and coffee, not just pho.

Pho 616 is a family business, owned by a mother and son who work side-by-side.

You can also find Asian produce and goods at Pho 616. They are open every day of the week.

