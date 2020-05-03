KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you long for the years of Super Nintendo or Nintendo 64, there's a place you can go for those games and more.

If you're in the Kalamazoo area, LFG Gaming Bar has all of the nostalgic video games you could ask for and some pretty tasty food to go along with it.

"I grew up around video games all my life...also I went to culinary school so I have a culinary degree," owner Amy Spaulsbury said. "I wanted to bring those two together and everyone likes to have a drink or two while they're playing some games."

And if it's games you seek, games you shall find. LFG has well 14 arcade games set up throughout the restaurant and bar. They have Super Nintendo, Nintendo 64, GameCube, Playstation 2, XBOX 360 and XBOX One. Hopefully that'll be enough to satisfy your gaming itch. They even run daily and sometimes weekly tournaments depending on the gaming console.

The food and drinks are ripe with more video game culture. Each and every one of their dish's names is a pun to a different video game Amy has come across. In the mood for an appetizer, try the Pac Man N' Cheese or the Chocobo Wings.

"I love doing puns, some new [generation] puns and some old-gen too," she said.

Now if you're wondering, it's not an arcade without Dance Dance Revolution. Fret not, LFG Gaming Bar will be adding DDR in the very near future.

LFG Gaming Bar is located at 116 Portage St. in Kalamazoo. They are open Wednesday through Monday but closed on Tuesday, check their site for more information.

