NORTON SHORES, Mich. — If you're the mood for breakfast on the lakeshore and want to leave full, make sure to stop by Toast 'N Jams.

It can be hard to spot the restaurant as it sits in the now-closed K-Mart shopping plaza, but it will immediately take you back to the 1950s as you set your eyes on retro décor. Red soda shop-style stools near the front and a mural covering an entire wall. That's all before you get a chance to taste the food.

When you first look at the menu, you'll see pancakes, French toast and the usual breakfast suspects.

Come hungry -- the plates are large. The cinnamon roll pancakes are going to be every kid's sugary dream.

Toast 'N Jams does breakfast and lunch, and they do it well. Be sure to try to the more obscure menu items like the chili dog omelet. It has hot dog, chili sauce, onions, peppers and mustard all secured in a three-egg omelet.

Thank me later.

