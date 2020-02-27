GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chef Joseff Van Horn is no stranger to the restaurant game. He's trained all over the country and is a staple when it comes to the Grand Rapids food scene.

After successfully opening a catering company, he's succeeded with the food truck. Now he's set his sights on completing the trifecta with YoChef's Cafe.

"We have a great product from catering versus the food truck which people love," he explained. "People had to follow the food truck around to get what they wanted. Now they can just come here."

While you might find it to be fun to constantly look for where Chef Van Horn's truck is located on any particular day, it's exponentially much more efficient to swing by the brick and mortar location which is in Kentwood.

There you'll find a larger menu than what you'd expect from the food truck but your food truck favorites are still there as well. One of the newer items you need to try is the Hot Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich. It's a bit on the milder side when it comes to spice but what it lacks in heat it makes up for in flavor.

Yo Chef's Cafe

Chef VanHorn is excited to be in the middle of Kentwood and the cafe gives him opportunities he didn't have with just the food truck.

"Here I get to come out to the tables and talk to you," he said. "My sous chefs bring the food out. My staff is great."

He's telling the truth. His staff is incredibly friendly as the entire atmosphere at the cafe. To make your life even easier, there also offer online ordering.

You can find more information about YoChef's Cafe on their website.

