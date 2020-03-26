GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Friday March 27, 12 of West Michigan most acclaimed DJs will join together to livestream Virtual Vibes: Dance for Kids' Food Basket.

The fundraiser will take place from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and consist of a virtual music sets to raise money for Kids' Food Basket emergency relief efforts.

These efforts help support food insecure children and families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each DJ will livestream an hour set from their homes, which will be shared on the Kid's Food Basket Facebook page.

The line-up is as follows:

7 p.m. to 8 p.m.: DJ Tron, Choff, and SuperDre

DJ Tron, Choff, and SuperDre 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Aidrian Butler (AB), DJ Xcape, and JWill4Real

Aidrian Butler (AB), DJ Xcape, and JWill4Real 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Henry Brooks, DJ Monk, and Jared Johnston

Henry Brooks, DJ Monk, and Jared Johnston 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Neddly & Meta:Tone (tag set) and Jaime Daniels

Kids' Food Basket

“Kids’ Food Basket is so grateful that some of the greatest musical minds in West Michigan and beyond are willing to devote their talent and time to help us raise critical funds when it needed most,” said Bridget Clark Whitney, president and founding CEO.

This event follows the launch of Kids' Food Basket virtual dance challenge. The challenge aims to raise awareness for childhood hunger and celebrate Bridget Clark Whitney's, Kids' Food Basket President and Founding CEO, 40th birthday.

1 in 5 children are experiencing food insecurity in their home. Although the crisis is affecting everyone, families who live on the margin are affected the most. Kids’ Food Basket is committed to serving kids healthy and nutritious food in Kent, Ottawa, Allegan and Muskegon counties.

Whitney also said, “Please send us 40 seconds of your dance moves to show your support to end childhood hunger right from the comfort and safety of your home! And, please encourage your social followers to join in the fun!”

Submitted videos will be shared the Kids' Food Basket Facebook page and on their Instagram.

Kids' Food Basket is also encouraging the community to donate to their COVID-19 emergency relief efforts.

Donations can be made using Text To Give by texting KFB to 56651 or by visiting their website.

RELATED VIDEO:

RELATED STORIES:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.