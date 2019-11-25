CALEDONIA, Mich. — Thousands of pounds of lettuce have been recalled from two major distributors: New Jersey-based Missa Bay asked customers to throw out certain products and U.S. health officials warned about romaine lettuce from Salinas, Calif. In both cases, E. coli was traced back to the lettuce.

Some of that produce was even sold right here in Michigan.

However, Revolution Farms in Caledonia explained to 13 ON YOUR SIDE how their hydroponic greenhouse helps protect their produce.

"The big difference between the way we grow lettuce and the way traditional farms grow lettuce is that we are in an indoor greenhouse environment," said Brian Burch, a spokesperson for Revolution Farms.

"We don't have anything coming down from the sky and landing on our lettuce. We're using different types of nutrient mixes, we're growing in a hydroponic environment which means our lettuce stays in water for its 30 day growth period. It's never in the soil, so there is less opportunity for any type of contamination."

The facility is also equipped with safety measures to protect anyone that interacts with the lettuce. And according to Burch, Revolution Farms lettuce is safe from E. coli.

"The lettuce comes in right from the farm and goes right to our packaging facility. Then it goes right into its package and in two days it is on store shelves," he says. "Completely contained in our environment from harvest to when you purchase it."

Revolution Farms lettuce is sold in stores across Michigan including Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, Forest Hills Foods and VG's Grocery.

RELATED: Don’t eat romaine lettuce from Salinas, California, US officials say

RELATED: Dozens of salad bowl styles recalled for possible E.coli contamination

Other than simply recognizing Revolution Farms packaging to ensure you are purchasing safe romaine lettuce, you should also check for a "locally grown" stamp on salad greens packaging.

"We have been doing tests on our lettuce and we're seeing great nutrients coming out of it because of the way we are growing it," said Burch.

"And it tastes delicious."

Side note: Revolution Farms also use purple grow lights at night, and their farm in Caledonia can often be seen emitting a bright purple glow.

RELATED: Alien invasion? Not so much. Purple sky came from greenhouse lights

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.