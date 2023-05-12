Mac & Cheese Festival coming to Grand Rapids

It's going to be a "gouda" weekend for cheese lovers!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan's Mac & Cheese Festival is heading to Grand Rapids this summer.

After several successful years in Kalamazoo, the festival is coming to LMCU Ballpark in Grand Rapids on Aug. 12 and 13.

The festival will definitely be a 'gouda' time for cheese lovers with almost 20 different mac & cheese vendors.

Michigan's Mac & Cheese Fest will also feature craft beers, live music and fun activities. With admission you will also receive food and drink tickets, a souvenir cup and more.

We don't mean to sound 'cheesy' but this is 'nacho' average festival. This 'extra-sharp' experience will have you checking your calendars just in 'queso' you forget which weekend to 'block' off for this 'grate' time.

There are four different ticket options available:

VIP Mac & Beers (21+) - $59

10 tokens for mac & cheese samples

10 drink tokens for alcohol samples

Early entry at 3 p.m.

FREE Mac & Cheese Fest Hat

Logoed cup

Logoed lanyard & spork

Admission to the festival with games, entertainment & more.

VIP Just the Mac - $44

10 tokens for mac & cheese samples

3 tokens for soda or water

Early entry at 3 p.m.

FREE Mac & Cheese Fest Hat

Logoed cup

Logoed lanyard & spork

Admission to the festival with games, entertainment & more.

General Admission Mac & Beers (21+) - $44

6 tokens for mac & cheese samples

6 drink tokens for alcohol samples

Logoed cup

Logoed Lanyard and Spork

Admission to the festival with games, entertainment & more.

General Admission Just the Mac - $34

6 tokens for mac & cheese samples

3 tokens for soda or water

Logoed cup

Logoed Lanyard and Spork

Admission to the festival with games, entertainment & more.

Children under the age of 12 are free admission if accompanied by an adult with a ticket.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 26, but you can sign up for the festival's "priority list" to get first access to tickets before the general public.

Festival organizers say that tickets sell out quick, so be sure to grab yours soon.

And in the famous words of the Eurythmics, "Sweet dreams are made of cheese, who am I to dis a brie? I cheddar the world and a Feta cheese. Everybody's looking for Stilton."

Wait... those aren't the lyrics.

Get all the info on the festival at MacAndCheeseMI.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.