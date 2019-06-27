GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Summertime is here and that means fresh fruits and veggies! Registered Dietitian Wendy Brookhouse from The McCahill Group showed us how to make the most of our produce including purchasing tips, proper storage and composting. She also spoke to us about reducing food waste, since Americans waste almost 20% of the vegetables and 15% of the fruits inside and outside of the home. For more information on food waste, click here.

Vanilla Chia Seed Pudding

Ingredients:

3/4 cup almond milk, unsweetened

1 tsp pure maple syrup or honey*

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

3 tbsp chia seeds

Nuts, berries, fruit, for topping (optional)

Directions:

In any glass container with a tight seal lid, add ingredients in the following order: milk, maple syrup, vanilla and chia seeds. If you would like to add toppings in the morning, use bigger jars, otherwise use smaller jars (pictured). Stir well with a spoon or fork, let sit for 1 minute and stir again. This will prevent lumps. Then refrigerate overnight. When ready to eat, stir well and top with favorite toppings: nuts, berries, fruit, etc. Store: Refrigerate for up to 5 days.

Maple syrup dissolves better but honey works too.

