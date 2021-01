The fast food chain is offering deals through its mobile app for a small shake, apple pie, large fries and cheeseburger.

INDIANAPOLIS — McDonald's is celebrating "Throwback Thursday" in a big way.

The fast food chain will be offering exclusive deals through its mobile app with a $1 minimum purchase:

Jan. 28: Small shake for 25 cents

Feb. 4: Apple pie for 20 cents

Feb. 11: Large fries for 35 cents

Feb. 18: Cheeseburger for 25 cents

The coupons are valid one time for each customer and must be redeemed through the mobile app.