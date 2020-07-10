McDonald's releasing new breakfast items in October

This is the first time in eight years McDonald's has added bakery items to its core menu, which already includes McCafé cookies and pies.

“McDonald’s has been famous for our savory breakfast menu for almost fifty years,” said Linda VanGosen, vice president of brand and menu strategy for McDonald’s USA, in a press release. “We’re continuing our breakfast innovation by adding tasty new sweet options with our new McCafé Bakery lineup. We know our customers deserve a break now more than ever, and are excited to give them another reason to visit their favorite breakfast destination by offering delicious flavors they crave, any time of the day.”