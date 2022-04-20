Meijer accepting SNAP benefits for online orders in Michigan

Meijer announced on Tuesday that they are now accepting SNAP benefits for its Meijer Pickup and Home Delivery shopping services.

MICHIGAN, USA — Meijer is now accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for its Meijer Pickup and Home Delivery shopping services.

The retailer says that it will allow customers throughout Michigan with SNAP benefits to use their Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card to pay for the services.

“We’re excited to accept SNAP benefits across our Meijer Pickup and Delivery shopping experiences,” said Derek Steele, vice president of customer strategy for Meijer. “We believe all customers should have access to personalized, convenient, digital shopping services and understand the added benefit this new payment capability provides.”

The Meijer Pickup service is free on orders more than $35 and gives customers the option to shop from anywhere and have their items ready for pick up within a few hours.

Customers using their EBT cards to pay can also purchase non-eligible items with a debit or credit card on the same order.

For a limited time, Meijer is offering new Pickup and Home Delivery customers $15 off their first three orders of $75 or more. When customers are placing their first order on Meijer.com or in the Meijer app, they can enter the code SAVEBIG at checkout for the $15 discount to apply.

“Providing SNAP recipients with access to Meijer Pickup and Delivery will make shopping for affordable, fresh groceries and essentials a little easier for parents and families across the Midwest,” Steele said. “We hope the new capability brings convenience and access to all our customers when ordering groceries online.”

Meijer expects to expand SNAP payment capability for customers shopping in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Kentucky in the coming weeks.

Meijer Pickup is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and Meijer Home Delivery is available from 7 a.m. to midnight daily.

