Meijer recalling 2 chocolate covered almond products

The products being recalled are carried at Meijer stores and Meijer Express locations in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Wisconsin.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer is recalling two chocolate covered almond products over concerns of allergic reactions.

Meijer and Lamontagne Chocolate Corp. are recalling Frederik's Dark Chocolate Almonds and Meijer Express Go Cup Dark Chocolate Almonds because they may contain undeclared milk.

All production dates are affected by the recall.

Frederik's Dark Chocolate Almonds are sold in standup pouches.

Meijer Express Go Cup Dark Chocolate Almonds come in a plastic container.

Meijer says they have not received any complaints about the products.

