Michigan bars and restaurants can now have self-serve taps for alcoholic beverages

The new bill signed by Gov. Whitmer on Monday takes effect immediately and allows Michigan bars and restaurants to offer self-serve taps with some restrictions.

LANSING, Mich. — A new law allowing self-serve taps for alcoholic beverages was signed by Governor Whitmer on Monday.

Senate Bill 656 lets bars, restaurants and some hotels install self-service taps that can dispense beer, wine and mixed cocktails directly to the customer through the use of a self-serve tap at their table or at a secured dispensing machine.

The individual size of the beverages are limited, as well as the total amount in a single order.

Each individual beverage is limited to 16 ounces of beer, 12 ounces of wine or 12 ounces of mixed spirits. And a single order from the self-serve taps are limited to 96 ounces in total.

So, for example, a table could order six 16 ounce beers as one order, or eight 12 ounce wines.

Customers will have to provide ID to use the taps and in the case of using a tap located away from their table, they will need to be provided with a secure key card, which is required to be worn via a bracelet, lanyard or other means.

After a certain amount of drinks, customers will have to go get their secure key cards recharged by staff in order to purchase more.

Straight spirits are not allowed to be dispensed by customers from the taps.

Michigan has joined 45 other states that already allow the use of self-serve alcoholic taps.

The law takes effect immediately.

