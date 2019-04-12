Michigan loves candy corn.

Well, technically, Reindeer Corn.

So much so, that we will eat it no matter the season. Traditionally, the sweet kernels are a Halloween treat, but Reindeer Corn has edged into the holiday market with its red, green and white coloring.

According to CandyStore.com, Reindeer Corn is Michigan's favorite Christmas candy this year. The website releases an annual map of the nation's favorite Halloween and Christmas candies.

"States like Michigan and Alabama have been on the Reindeer Corn train for several years now, but others seem to been catching on," the website said.

Only seven other states love Reindeer Corn as much as Michigan: New Hampshire, Delaware, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Virginia, Georgia and Alabama. But it also finished in the top three in 19 different states, which was six more than in 2018.

So, it seems clear: Reindeer Corn is on the up.

In Michigan, candy corn has been the steady favorite around Halloween, but this year, Starburst dethroned it as the favorite. But around the holidays? CandyStore.com said Starburst is a big loser this year.

Other top candies include holiday favorites like candy canes, peppermint bark and chocolate Santas. But there are also a lot of states that love mini Reese's cups and Hersey Kisses.

In Michigan, Reese's and peppermint bark came in second and third most popular.

What do you think? Is Reindeer Corn your holiday favorite?

See the full map here:

