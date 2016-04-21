12 local restaurants dishing out their version of poutine as part of Poutine Week

The restaurants are offering their own twist on classic poutine—which is fries topped with gravy and cheese curds—including lobster poutine, curry poutine and more.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There's a tasty competition happening along the Michigan Street corridor, and you're being asked to cast your vote! The third annual Poutine Week is back, and 12 local businesses are competing to create the fan favorite.

The classic version of poutine is made of fries topped with cheese curds and gravy. If you're looking for something different, restaurants are cooking up their own twists on the Canadian delicacy.

"We've had everything from buffalo chicken poutine to lobster poutine to a curry poutine that we're seeing this year and amazing katsu poutine at Kaffeine," said Kelsey Liebenow, corridor manager for the Michigan Street Corridor Improvement Authority (CIA).

The Michigan Street CIA has been organizing Poutine Week for the past three years as a way to draw more people to the Michigan Street area and help support local businesses. Liebenow said they've seen more people participating since the competition coincides with ArtPrize.

"It's great to see Poutine Week bring in so much business and with so many people visiting for ArtPrize it's been a really good way to engage people with more of the city," Liebenow said.

To help encourage people to participate, all 12 restaurants are offering passports to keep track of which poutines have been tried. If you try four poutines, you can submit your passport and receive a free t-shirt.

Poutine Week continues through Oct. 1. You can cast a vote for your favorite online. To see a full list of participating restaurants and vote, click here.

