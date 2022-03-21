Michiganders will receive additional food assistance benefits in March

The increased benefits are meant to help lower the cost of groceries and ensure Michiganders can keep more of their hard-earned money.

MICHIGAN, USA — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that Michiganders who are eligible for food assistance benefits will be receiving additional funds in the month of March.

Families and individuals will receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in March to help Michiganders pay for the cost of groceries.

“Michiganders will receive additional assistance to put food on the table in March as we continue growing our economy,” said Gov. Whitmer. “This relief ensures that families can thrive and help us build on our economic momentum. We will continue collaborating with our federal partners to get things done by lowering out-of-pocket food costs and put money in people's pockets with our proposals to roll back the retirement tax, triple the Earned Income Tax Credit, and lower the cost of gas.”

Eligible Michiganders will see the additional funds on their Bridge Card sometime between March 19 and 28. The additional benefits will be put onto the card as a separate payment from the one provided earlier this month.

According to a statement from the Governor's Office, "All households eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) receive an increase of at least $95 monthly, even if they are already receiving the maximum payment or are close to that amount. Households that received over $95 to bring them to the maximum payment for their group size will continue to receive that larger amount."

Check the benefits balance on your Michigan Bridge Card by going online to www.michigan.gov/MIBridges or calling a consumer service representative toll-free at 888-678-8914.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.