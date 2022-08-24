'Minghetti Brothers' work to share authentic focaccia to community

A 25-year-old GVSU grad and his brother noticed a lack of the authentic Italian snack in West Michigan, and made it their goal to provide a taste of Italy.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A GVSU graduate from Europe is working to expand his bread-based business and spread some of his Italian culture to West Michigan along the way.

Michele Minghetti, 25, co-founded Dante's Bakery with his brother Raffaele after graduating with a master's degree in business and administration in 2022.

During his time at Grand Valley State, Michele said he noticed a lack of Italian cuisine, which made him want to bring introduce authentic focaccia to West Michigan. He explains the Italian bread as an olive oil-rich snack that can be eaten at any time of the day.

"You kind of almost taste Italy – that’s my goal. So you don't have to travel around the world to go to Italy, you can just have one of our flatbread or our Focaccia, put it in the oven for a couple of minutes, heat it up, then you can eat it and you say. 'Oh my gosh, I feel like I was in Italy.'"

Michele said their goods can be found at a number of farmers markets, as well as the Bridge Street Market and the D&W at Breton Village. His hope is to expand and eventually collaborate with local cafes so that he may be able to spread his family's culture.

"That's, I think, our goal," he said. "To bring the best product to people from Michigan that deserve it."

