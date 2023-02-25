Motherland Cooking Xperience brings African cuisine to West Michigan

Chef Maribel joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE to showcase dishes and delicacies from Cameroon.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Motherland Cooking Xperience is making African cuisine more accessible than ever.

The organization's food classes and experiences are helping share the rich culture of meals from across the continent of Africa.

Chef Maribel, the founder of Motherland Cooking Xperience, and Perris Waithaka joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE Sunday morning for a cooking demonstration.

Chef Maribel has been preparing authentic dishes passed down from her Cameroonian family since her childhood, and now hopes to share her heritage with her children, the next generation and America.

While many of the organization's Xperiences are virtual, they host an in-person event in Caledonia throughout the year. This month's date is set for Saturday, Feb. 25.

Their website says participants can "come and learn how to cook authentic African food paired with drinks while you relax to live African music, storytelling from Africa in a private and intimate setting."

