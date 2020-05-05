MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A number of large and small meat processing facilities across the country have closed due to COVID-19, and shoppers in West Michigan are beginning to see the result of those closures at grocery area grocery stores.

That's partly why Nic Johnson of Whitehall visited the Meat Block in Muskegon Tuesday to purchase pork.

"I was at Sam's Club and they're out," said Johnson.

RELATED: Costco to temporarily limit meat purchases to 3 items per person

Leaders from Michigan's pork and beef industries say processing in Michigan has slowed down while new safety measures for workers are implemented.

"No idea what's to come," said Johnson who purchased a little more pork on his trip to the Meat Block than he may have a few months ago.

"We usually stock up," said Johnson. "But wondering if there's going to be a shortage or not."

A Meat Block manager tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE he's noticing an increase in customers, and in recent days the story is just trying to keep up with orders from customers.

RELATED: Michigan meat producers urge customers not to 'panic buy' while production continues

In Egelston Township, butcher John Drummond says he's also doing his best to have what customers are seeking.

Drummond says the bigger companies he buys from are struggling. He's relying more than ever on local suppliers for beef, chicken, and pork to sell.

It's the local impact following the closure of several large out-of-state meat processing facilities.

Drummond warns customers who make panic purchases will make the shortage in supply even worse.

"The best thing West Michigan can do is just get what you need for the week and there will be plenty next week," said Drummond. "If everybody just runs out and buys and panics like the toilet paper scene it's going to be the same deal and meat is going to go higher and higher."

Over the weekend, Michigan pork and beef producers issued a statement addressing fears of a shortage and asking customers to purchase meat reasonably.

"One thing we can all do to help each other during this time is avoid panic-buying," the statement said. "Buying only what you need will ensure families across the U.S. can continue to enjoy the safe and nutritious protein they know and love."

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.