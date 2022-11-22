Get a free Thanksgiving dinner from Muskegon Rescue Mission today

On Tuesday from 3-6 p.m., the Muskegon Rescue Mission is giving away a turkey and all the sides you need for a Thanksgiving dinner.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Rescue Mission is hosting their annual Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway on Tuesday.

The ministry provides a free turkey and all of the other fixings for a full Thanksgiving dinner to community members.

The giveaway will take place on Tuesday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the Men's Shelter at 400 W. Laketon Ave in Muskegon. The giveaway is first come, first served while supplies last.

You must bring a picture ID and proof of the number of household members via birth certificates, DHS paperwork or insurance cards.

The ministry already hosted a giveaway on Monday morning, which brought in hundreds of people to claim their free turkey and sides.

Learn more about the event at MuskegonMission.org/MRMEvents.

To donate to the Muskegon Rescue Mission click here, and to learn about volunteer opportunities at the ministry go to MuskegonMission.org/Volunteer.

