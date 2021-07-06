National Fried Chicken Day 2021 deals and offers

Is there anything better than fried chicken? The answer is no. Check out these deals we've compiled below to properly celebrate.

It's National Fried Chicken Day—a truly momentous occasion.

Not only is it a day to celebrate one of the best foods to ever exist, it's a day to indulge generally. And from Burger King to Chipotle, chains from around the country are trying to help you do just that. Whether you're looking for a classic chicken sandwich, a little bit of Tex-Mex, or even just something to wash the fried chicken down with, we at FOX43 have got you covered with our list below.

7-Eleven: If you're part of the convenience store's loyalty program, you can get a free slushie throughout the entire month of July, and you can use it to wash down all that fried chicken. You can also get $1 Buffalo Chicken Rollers.

Burger King: Try the chain's new chicken sandwich, the Ch'King for only $2.99 on July 6. Find the offer on the app or website.

Chick-Fil-A: You can earn rewards for free food with the chain's loyalty program.

Chipotle: The Tex-Mex chain is offering buy-one-get-one free meals for one day only in partnership with the White House's National Month of Action for Vaccinations.

KFC: Get $3 off when you spend $15 and buy a Diet Pepsi or regular Pepsi. This deal is only available on July 6.

McDonald's: The burger chain has several coupons and deals available. Check the app or website to learn more.

Popeyes: The chain is offering a "Summer Road Trip" promotion through July 8 featuring different deals and offers every day. You can visit a "virtual" Popeyes location daily on the chain's app or website to unlock prizes. Check in on July 6 for a chance to win $50,000.

Taco Bell: Get $1 off a Naked Chicken Chalupa Meal on July 6.

Wendy's: There are several deals available on the chain's app and website.

Whole Foods: For dessert, you can treat yourself to ice cream with the grocery store's National Ice Cream Day promotion. From July 7 to 20, get 35% off all ice cream and other frozen snacks. Prime members get an additional 10% off.

More deals: Local chains and independent restaurants may be offering their own deals as well; FOX43 encourages our viewers and readers to check out social media for these offers.