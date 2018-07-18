Mustard or ketchup?

Let's be frank, there are few debates that hot dog fans take as seriously as what's the best way to top a dog.

In time for National Hot Dog Day Wednesday, fast-food restaurants and other eateries are offering discounts and freebies on what some have called the "tube steak."

JJ’s Red Hots has released its list of the most popular hot dog toppings. For the fifth year in a row, mustard tops the list.

The Charlotte-based hot dog restaurant, JJ Red Hots, released its list of the most popular hot dog toppings. For the fifth year in a row, mustard tops the list. The survey was based on more than 1 million hot dogs served during the company’s first six years.

Ketchup, the popular tomato condiment, is at the bottom of the list.

“I think the reason ketchup is so low on our list is because of the glare I give guests when they order it,” said Jonathan Luther, founder of the three-unit brand. “I’m with Dirty Harry on that particular topping. But for real, it is not as popular as it once was with so many other choices available.”

In the 1971 hit movie "Dirty Harry," Clint Eastwood as Harry Callahan spoke of what should never go on a hot dog.

"Nobody, I mean nobody, puts ketchup on a hot dog," Eastwood said.

Hot dog deals

Offers and participation can vary by location and unless otherwise noted these deals are only available July 18. To be on the safe side, contact your closest location.

Meijer: One free hot dog available at Meijer Gas Stations when the special mPerks offer is clipped. Valid Wednesday, July 18 only.

Craft Beer Cellar Grand Rapids: 1/2 off hot dogs from noon until 9 p.m. on Wednesday

7-Eleven: Big Bite hot dogs are $1 Wednesday at the convenience store chain.

Sonic Drive-In: The chain's Chili Cheese and All American Hot Dogs are $1 at participating locations Wednesday. Corn dogs also are 99 cents during Happy Hour from 2 to 4 p.m. daily.

Costco: You can get a great deal on a hot dog at Costco any day of the year, no membership required. The hot dog and soda combo is only $1.50.

Pilot Flying J: With the myPilot app Wednesday, get a coupon for a free hot dog or roller grill item.

Kelly Tyko with USA TODAY contributed to this report.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM