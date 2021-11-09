New East Grand Rapids eatery serves up classic bagels in modern atmosphere

13 Eats: This week, we travelled to Gaslight Village to try out a small shop with big flavors.

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There is no shortage of incredible restaurants in Grand Rapids. But with so many options, how do you choose where to indulge? We — 13 ON YOUR SIDE digital producers Riley and Amy — have set out to find the tastiest spots in the area and are documenting our journey with a new series called 13 Eats.

13 Eats is all about highlighting the best, locally owned restaurants in the Grand Rapids area. If you’re a foodie, you’re in for a treat. This week’s eatery is Bagel Kitchen.

About Bagel Kitchen

Located in the hustling, bustling heart of East Grand Rapids’ Gaslight Village, Bagel Kitchen is a small shop with a big personality. The sun-soaked restaurant only just opened this year, serving boiled and hand rolled bagels each and every day. In all, 11 bagel flavors make up the menu, paired with five cream cheese flavors and five mouthwatering sandwiches.

A single bagel is just $2, a bagel with cream cheese is $3, and half a dozen is $11. You can also buy a whole eight ounce tub of cream cheese for just $4.50! With an assortment of bagels, cream cheese, sandwiches and craft beverages, Bagel Kitchen serves up delicious food with sweet prices. It’s open from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. That means crispy, warm goodness seven days a week.

► Learn more about Bagel Kitchen here.

The Food

When we walked into Bagel Kitchen, we were absolutely star struck by the number of glimmering bagel pyramids on the counter, waiting to be devoured. There were a lot of mouthwatering options, but we decided to try something a little salty and something else a little sweet. We opted for a Manhattan sandwich and a Cranberry Walnut bagel with Cinnamon Cream Cheese. With a latte as the cherry on top, we sat down ready to demolish some brunch.

We started with the Manhattan sandwich, an onion bagel loaded with stacked ham, cheddar and chive cream cheese. When we pulled the steamy delicacy out of its paper bag, we were met with a toasty, melty, golden bagel sandwich. It was crispy on the outside but not hard to bite through, and the center dough was soft and chewy. The sandwich was incredibly balanced, and each ingredient matched perfectly with its counterpart — nothing was overpowering, but nothing was lackluster either. We took each bite with anticipation and were sad when no more bites were left.

Once we finished the Manhattan, we dove into our sweet option: a Cranberry Walnut bagel smothered with Cinnamon Cream Cheese. Just like the outer layer of our sandwich, the cranberry walnut bagel was a perfect combination of crisp and soft. Admittedly, we aren’t the biggest sweet bagel fans. But this combination did make a bit of a believer out of us. The Cinnamon Cream Cheese balanced out the tartness of the cranberry and the sweet flavors weren’t too overpowering. Make sure to ask for it toasted if you want an even more ooey and gooey treat.

To finish off our 13 Eats journey at Bagel Kitchen, we ordered a true coffee classic: the latte. It tasted just as we hoped it would, but the design on top made it even more perfect. It was the most welcome partner to our bagel treats.

► See the full menu here.

The Vibe

Bagel Kitchen offers the perfect grab-and-go meal and the most fitting environment to enjoy it in. We stopped by on a sunny November afternoon, with colorful, crunchy leaves coating the sidewalks and shoppers walking to their next destination.

East Grand Rapids is the perfect location for everything Bagel Kitchen has to offer. While the inside is modern and beautiful, with giant oval mirrors and fun wallpaper filling the room, taking your delicious food to-go and enjoying the charming surroundings is just as wonderful.

If you choose to enjoy the glamorous décor inside, you’ll be hit with the intoxicating smells of homemade dough, freshly brewed coffee and toasty goodness. The workers are friendly and the environment feels like a calming coffee house with a fun twist.

The Verdict

To put it simply, Bagel Kitchen has delicious food, great prices and a gorgeous environment all working together to make it a perfect destination for a quick brunch or lunch. We came for the delightful Gaslight Village address, but stayed for the variety of delicious, homemade options crafted with care.

The place feels young, but classic. New, but well-loved. Original, but tried-and-tested. We recommend the food, but we also recommend the vibe.

A giant crowd of high schoolers tumbled through the entrance exactly at noon, making a line that reached the door. We got there just in time to watch the place in full swing, workers cutting freshly-made bagels and steaming milk on a giant espresso machine.

We know any lunch destination would do well in that location, with a crowd of students just around the corner ready for a meal. Still, we can’t help but feel jealous that they get to enjoy Bagel Kitchen every weekday.

►Bagel Kitchen is located at 2228 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

