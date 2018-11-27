HOLLAND, Mich. - Move over Uber Eats! A new food delivery service is starting in Holland area Tuesday, Nov. 27.

Holland Eats will offer online food delivery from restaurants that don't typically do so. The company has already partnered with over 30 area restaurants to bring customers food from all over Holland.

They've partnered with Applebee's, Chick-Fil-A and Red Robin just to name a few.

Service will begin at 10 a.m. Customers can download the Holland Eats mobile app to their Apple or Android devices.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM