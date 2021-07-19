New study reveals Michigan’s top 3 favorite junk foods

In honor of National Junk Food Day on Wednesday, a company has determined what Michigan’s top three favorite junk foods are based on Google search trends.

MICHIGAN, USA — In honor of National Junk Food Day on Wednesday, a company called Bid-On-Equipment analyzed Google search trends to determine what each state’s most popular junk food is.

After analyzing more than 5,000 terms and keywords related to the topic, the study determined that the top three most popular junk foods in Michigan include:

Apple crumb Sprinkle donuts Great Lakes Pot Pies

On a national scale, the list top five most popular junk foods are:

Donuts Cake Cream pies Ben & Jerry’s Cupcakes

The study also concludes that most people eat junk food for the following reasons:

It tastes good (49%)

It’s comforting (16%)

It’s convenient (12%)

Stress relief (10%)

Boredom (4%)

The full report can be found on Bid on Equipment’s website here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.