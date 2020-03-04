KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A non-profit grocery store is staying open during COVID-19 to ensure that low-income households in Kent County have access to healthy food at a lower cost.

The Community Food Club gets about 65% of its food from Feeding America West Michigan. People can join the program with a sliding scale membership fee that's adjusted based on income and household size.

For each membership fee, households are given a number of points, which work like currency. The healthier foods are a lower number of points.

The Community Food Club serves about 950 households a month. About 21% of their revenue comes from membership fees, and the rest comes from grants and individual donors.

During COVID-19, the food club is offering curbside pickup.

