GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're looking for a delicious meal for the family, try lemon, chicken and olives! Chef Mark Kingshott came in to show us how it's done.

One Pan Sage Lemon Chicken with Olives

Marinade/Sauce

Ingredients:

4-5 fresh sage leaves

Zest of 1 lemon

Juice of 1 lemon

3 cloves of garlic

1 shallot

2 TB Dijon mustard

1 TB olive oil

½ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

½ tsp paprika

Directions:

Place all ingredients into a food processor, blend until smooth. Place chicken into a baking dish or gallon ziplock bag, pour marinade over chicken. Place in fridge for 20 minutes to 1 hour.

One Pan Chicken

Ingredients:

Four 5oz chicken breasts, trimmed of fat

¼ diced onion

1 lemon, sliced thin, seeds removed

½ cup olives, any olive works…add more if you wish

Cracked pepper

2 TB Vegetable oil

Directions:

Set oven broiler to high. After chicken is done marinating, heat a large skillet on medium high. Add vegetable oil and swirl around in pan. Remove chicken from marinade, let drip off excess, add to pan to brown. Cook for 5 minutes, flip, cook for 4 minutes (if chicken is on the thick side, cook for longer time). Remove chicken. Add a splash of olive oil if needed, add onion. Cook for 2 minutes. Add marinade, chicken and olives. Bring to a simmer. Place lemons on top of chicken. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Place pan under broiler and cook for 2 minutes. Remove from oven. Serve chicken with olives, pour sauce over chicken and enjoy.

