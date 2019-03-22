GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're looking for a delicious meal for the family, try lemon, chicken and olives! Chef Mark Kingshott came in to show us how it's done.

One Pan Sage Lemon Chicken with Olives  

Marinade/Sauce 

Ingredients:

  • 4-5 fresh sage leaves 
  • Zest of 1 lemon 
  • Juice of 1 lemon 
  • 3 cloves of garlic 
  • 1 shallot 
  • 2 TB Dijon mustard 
  • 1 TB olive oil 
  • ½ tsp salt 
  • ½ tsp black pepper 
  • ½ tsp paprika 

Directions:

  1. Place all ingredients into a food processor, blend until smooth.
  2. Place chicken into a baking dish or gallon ziplock bag, pour marinade over chicken.
  3. Place in fridge for 20 minutes to 1 hour.

One Pan Chicken 
Ingredients:

  • Four 5oz chicken breasts, trimmed of fat 
  • ¼ diced onion 
  • 1 lemon, sliced thin, seeds removed 
  • ½ cup olives, any olive works…add more if you wish 
  • Cracked pepper 
  • 2 TB Vegetable oil 

Directions:

  1. Set oven broiler to high.
  2. After chicken is done marinating, heat a large skillet on medium high.
  3. Add vegetable oil and swirl around in pan.
  4. Remove chicken from marinade, let drip off excess, add to pan to brown. 
  5. Cook for 5 minutes, flip, cook for 4 minutes (if chicken is on the thick side, cook for longer time). Remove chicken.
  6. Add a splash of olive oil if needed, add onion.
  7. Cook for 2 minutes.
  8. Add marinade, chicken and olives.
  9. Bring to a simmer.
  10. Place lemons on top of chicken.
  11. Cook for 2-3 minutes.
  12. Place pan under broiler and cook for 2 minutes.
  13. Remove from oven.
  14. Serve chicken with olives, pour sauce over chicken and enjoy.

