GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're looking for a delicious meal for the family, try lemon, chicken and olives! Chef Mark Kingshott came in to show us how it's done.
One Pan Sage Lemon Chicken with Olives
Marinade/Sauce
Ingredients:
- 4-5 fresh sage leaves
- Zest of 1 lemon
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 3 cloves of garlic
- 1 shallot
- 2 TB Dijon mustard
- 1 TB olive oil
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp black pepper
- ½ tsp paprika
Directions:
- Place all ingredients into a food processor, blend until smooth.
- Place chicken into a baking dish or gallon ziplock bag, pour marinade over chicken.
- Place in fridge for 20 minutes to 1 hour.
One Pan Chicken
Ingredients:
- Four 5oz chicken breasts, trimmed of fat
- ¼ diced onion
- 1 lemon, sliced thin, seeds removed
- ½ cup olives, any olive works…add more if you wish
- Cracked pepper
- 2 TB Vegetable oil
Directions:
- Set oven broiler to high.
- After chicken is done marinating, heat a large skillet on medium high.
- Add vegetable oil and swirl around in pan.
- Remove chicken from marinade, let drip off excess, add to pan to brown.
- Cook for 5 minutes, flip, cook for 4 minutes (if chicken is on the thick side, cook for longer time). Remove chicken.
- Add a splash of olive oil if needed, add onion.
- Cook for 2 minutes.
- Add marinade, chicken and olives.
- Bring to a simmer.
- Place lemons on top of chicken.
- Cook for 2-3 minutes.
- Place pan under broiler and cook for 2 minutes.
- Remove from oven.
- Serve chicken with olives, pour sauce over chicken and enjoy.
