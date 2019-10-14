GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Studio Park officially opened earlier this month, and over the weekend, so did one of its restaurants.

One Twenty Three, the flagship restaurant at Studio Park, offers elevated takes on familiar American favorites. Features dishes include the signature 123 burger, crab cakes, signature meatloaf and much more.

The restaurant will also have a full that offers specialty cocktails, wine and local craft beer.

“The menu at One Twenty Three offers creative twists and flavors on classic dishes with a focus on seasonality,” Jeff Finan, Corporate Chef for Studio C, said earlier this month. “We are excited to introduce new menu items and culinary experiences to downtown Grand Rapids.”

One Twenty Three will also feature a "chef's table" for larger parties that offers guests an adventurous and interactive dining experience.

The 3,500-square-foot restaurant is located at 123 Ionia Ave., and the name originated from the address of Studio C's first downtown location, the Midtown Theatre on 123 Pearl, which began its operation 75 years ago in 1944.

For more information and to see the full menu, visit 123tavern.com.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.