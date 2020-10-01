GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan is bracing for freezing rain and snow to pummel the region this weekend. But something else will be rolling through town: the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

The 27-foot long hot dog on wheels will be stopping in the Grand Rapids area on Saturday and Sunday for three events:

Jan. 11, Family Fare, Metro Health 2275 Health Dr. SW, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Jan. 11, Family Fare 2900 Burlingame Ave. SW, 2 - 4 p.m.

Jan. 12, Family Fare 2245 84th St. SW, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

People will have the opportunity to take a picture with the Wienermobile, grab a Wiener Whistles and take a look inside the vehicle.

Oscar Mayer is also looking for its next Wienermobile driver. The company has a job opening for a 'Hotdogger' aka the person who drives the Wienermobile.

The job is fulltime for one year where you will drive across the country to represent the Oscar Mayer brand.

