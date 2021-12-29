Osteria Rossa closing for good in downtown Grand Rapids

Osteria Rossa is an award-winning Italian restaurant on Monroe Center. Tuesday, it announced on Facebook that Friday will be its last day open.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A beloved restaurant in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids is joining a growing number of local businesses that have closed their doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The post cited unforeseen times as the reason behind the closure but did not provide any more specifics.

It is with heavy hearts we are announcing the last day of Osteria Rossa on New Years Eve. Due to these unforeseen times... Posted by Osteria Rossa on Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Since its opening, the restaurant has served Italian classics with Michigan flare, bringing "the warmth of the Mitten" and "the soul of the Boot" harmoniously together.

Through the years, Osteria Rossa saw plenty of success, winning multiple awards and being included in Elite Magazine's 2019 list of top 10 Michigan restaurants.

