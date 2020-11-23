Restaurants implement new, outdoor seating options amid pandemic restrictions

Weatherization supplies for outdoor dining are being put in place.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Local restaurant Field and Fire opened its new Coronavirus-friendly green houses to the public on Tuesday, Nov. 17, one day before the 3-week statewide restrictions went into effect.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an order temporarily closing indoor dining facilities a week before the Thanksgiving Holiday.

In that order, the department stated large tents, canopies, and other temporary structures where considered indoors and also prohibited.

The department described indoor seating as a space enclosed fully or partially, stating that tents and canopies could only be considered for outside dining if three sides of the structure were open. Smaller structures with adequate ventilation are the exception to the rule, but not without regulations.

Field and Fire got there green house structures in October. The staff built the first one alone before hiring out help to build the other three. The owner, Julie Kibler, said they almost didn't get them.

"We were still trying to decide if we wanted them, we thought we would sit on it a few days then we looked them up again and saw that most of them were actually sold out," Kibler said, "so we purchased the last ones we could find and figured they would be a lot safer than using large tents."

After taking a leap of faith investing in outdoor structures, the restaurant was awarded a weatherization grant from the Small Business Association of Michigan.

They sent out applications to help small restaurants get outdoor equipment or reimburse them if they ordered equipment after August first.

Ironically, the application opened the same day the state order restricting indoor dining was enforced, Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The application quickly closed due to high demand, but Kibler got an email saying her request for reimbursement was granted the next Monday morning.