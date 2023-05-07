Over 40 food trucks coming to Roll'N Out Food Truck fest

Organizers say the goal is to bring food trucks and the community together.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Roll'N Out Food Truck Festival celebrates the beginning of food truck season in West Michigan. There will be live entertainment, family-friendly activities, and, of course, food!

Over 40 food trucks will flock to Calder Plaza on Sunday, May 21 for the event. There will also be a market for visitors to enjoy, and live music throughout the day.

The festival is put on by the Grand Rapids Food Truck Association and raises money and awareness for the organization.

The association is comprised of local food truck owners, that work with city leaders to conduct business safely. They support local food trucks, as well as help the businesses get off the ground.

GR Food Truck Association President Rock Dandeneau says the non-profit began in 2015 as a piloted program through the city.

"At the time, there wasn't a lot of food trucks," said Dandeneau, "The city was piloting a program, and we decided to work alongside them and pilot this program to see what worked, and what didn't work.

This year, the association is partnering with Kids' Food Basket. They will be at the festival to share information on how you can help the mission, while also supporting the GR Food Truck Association.

At the event, you can get a $5 voucher if you bring any of the items on the Kids' Food Basket wish list. The voucher is redeemable at any food truck at the event.

Roll'N Out Food Truck Fest 2023 is on Sunday, May 21 at Calder Plaza. It runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For information on how to join the Grand Rapids Food Truck Association, click here.

